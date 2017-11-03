Nigeria: Emefiele, Eguavoen Count Benefits in CBN Financial Institutions Tourney

Central Bank of Nigeria Governor, Godwin Emefiele says the apex bank will continue to provide the sporting platform for the discovery of more world class athletes for the country.

Speaking at the final of the 31st edition of the competition in Lafia, Emefiele said the bank will continue to provide the opportunity for the youth to be useful to themselves and the society at large.

The CBN Governor, who was represented by the Acting Director, Corporate Communications, Isaac Okoroafor, noted that some past participants at the CBN Financial Institutions Football Competition, had gone ahead to become world class stars. Some ofese players he listed are Austin Eguavoen, late Stephen Keshi, Austin JJ Okocha and Nwankwo Kanu among others.

"I am delighted that what we are doing in tennis, golf and football is yielding positive result if we measured it against the quality of players, who have played in this competition in the last 31 years and have gone ahead to play for the various national teams and big clubs abroad.

"We are happy that one of those, who played in this competition some years ago, Austin Eguavoen, our special guest today, went ahead to captain the national team, the Super Eagles and also coached the same team."

Also speaking at the final, former Super Eagles captain and coach, Austin Eguavoen lauded the apex bank for its consistency in sponsoring the competition, adding, "I played in this competition in 1985 or 86 for ACB and when I was contacted to be part of this year's edition, I did not think twice because of what the competition means to me and some of my friends.

"What I have seen in terms of quality of football on display today compares to top class Nigeria National League game and I have noted some players whom I will refer to some coaches and clubs."

At the final of the competition, which kicked off on October 16, Unity Bank defeated Securities and Exchange Commission 1-0 to emerge champions and win the N2 million prize money, while SEC pocketed N1.2 million. Tangali Micro Finance Bank, Gombe defeated Azaber Micro Finance Bank, Ilorin to win the bronze and smile home with N1 million, while the Ilorin side got N500,000.