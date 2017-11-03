Kenya: Four Girls in Hospital After Undergoing Forced FGM in Embu

Four girls aged below 12 years are recuperating at the Embu Level Five Hospital after they underwent forced circumcision in Gitugi Village, Embu County.

The girls who are Class Three and Class Four pupils underwent the cut on Friday last week.

police led by Deputy County Commissioner Beverly Opwora stormed the homes of the girls and arrested a 65-year-old retired nurse suspected to have performed the cut, one parent and a woman who was nursing them.

The suspects are held at Kiritiri Police Station.

Police also rescued three girls who were about to undergo FGM. The children's mothers are below 32 years.

County Commissioner Esther Maina said they received a tipoff that the girls, all cousins, had already undergone FGM while three others were about to undergo the same, when they raided the village.

PLOY

She said the girls had been sent to take sukuma wiki and ropes for tethering goats to their grandmother, unaware that it was a ploy to have them undergo the cut.

On arrival at the home, an aunt ushered in the circumciser who ordered the girls to take off their clothes and proceeded to administer an injection to relieve pain and then circumcised them with a razor blade.

Ms Maina said the girls were traumatised and would undergo counselling and later be taken to a safe house until their safety at home is guaranteed.

SURVEILLANCE

She said they had heightened surveillance during the long school holiday to ensure that FGM is not carried out adding that they will work with the relevant institutions to accelerate alternative rites of passage.

"We will increase surveillance especially where there are young girls to avoid FGM being secretly carried out. We are on the lookout and will arrest anyone suspected of carrying out the exercise," said Ms Maina.

Area MCA John Mbaka condemned the incident and called on residents to volunteer information on any acts of FGM especially during the December holiday.