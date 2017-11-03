Kenya: President Eulogises Dr Waigwa Wachira, Man of Humour

press release

Spokesperson's Office

State House, Nairobi

3 November 2017

His Excellency President Uhuru Kenyatta mourns Dr Waigwa Wachira, the late former University of Nairobi drama lecturer, who made his name with the "Travelling Theatre" of the 1980s.

Dr. Wachira was a master of humour and comedy, and was one of the towering figures of this genre in his time. It was with the "Travelling Theatre" that he introduced many of Kenya's young people to theatre as a profession.

He was an accomplished actor, singer and songwriter, immortalised in such works as "A gift from a stranger". Indeed, his contribution to the growth of the performing arts, his support to curriculum development in respect of drama and theatre; and his adjudicating roles at the national drama festivals will remain an enduring legacy. We will equally fondly remember him for his song "Marry me". His brilliance earned him respect and a following among his peers both locally and internationally.

Dr. Wachira's achievements are a clear demonstration that focus, diligence and determination pays. But in spite of all his accomplishments, Dr. Wachira remained humble and honest.Indeed, he was a favourite in the community and institutions he served due to his cheerful and friendly disposition.

As we mourn Dr. Wachira's passing, let us also celebrate his achievements, and be lifted by the exemplary life he led.

God grant his family the strength to bear this loss. May Almighty God rest Dr. Wachira's soul in eternal peace.

Manoah Esipisu

State House Spokesperson