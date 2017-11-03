Nigeria: Zenith Delta Principals Cup Has Come to Stay, Says Lucky Ighade

Excited by the perfect organisation, quality of play and thrills at the kick off of the second edition of the Bank Delta Principals Cup, sponsors, Zenith Bank has declared that the event will remain in their annual projects calendar.

The assurance was given by the bank's Group Head, Delta State Zone, Lucky Ighade just before defending champions, Master Care International School, Asaba, forced a one-all draw from the ambush of Comprehensive Secondary School, Ogwashi Uku at the opening ceremony of the competition held at the St Patrick's College pitch, Asaba yesterday.

"With what we saw in the first edition and the quality of organization and talents on display here at the kick off of the second edition. I am delighted to say the Zenith Bank Delta Principals Cup has come to stay," enthused Ighade. who represented the bank's Deputy Managing Director.

Highly rated Master Care, who defeated Idjehre Grammar School, Jesse, to lift the trophy at the first edition, had come into the kick off as favourites, but their fans got a shocker when the visitors struck through Duru Ndubuisi at the last minute of the first half to take the lead.

The Ogwashi Uku boys were looking to get away with victory as proceedings went into the depth the second half but Fegor Ugbome, Master Care's scoring hero in the first edition, reproduced his act as he drove fiercely into the opponent's box and hit hard, leaving the keeper no chance of saving the equalizer.

Notwithstanding the disappointment to the defending champions, captain of the side, Louis Ndukwe, has said his school is determined to win the title again as the zonal preliminaries commence effectively on Friday.

"This season, we have a better team and I'm sure we are going to retain the trophy which we won last season," he said.