Kenya: Hassan Joho, Amason Kingi Call for Breakaway of Coast

Coast opposition leaders have resolved to push for secession of the region for development and to protest of President Kenyatta's re-election.

The more than 18 leaders on Friday accused current and past regimes of oppressing locals.

12 MPs

Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho, his Kilifi counterpart Amason Kingi, who led the group, said they had started talks to ensure the break-away from Kenya succeeds.

The leaders-- including 12 MPs, four senators-- announced that they would use all legal means, both local and international, to achieve their ambition.

"The journey to realise secession for the coastal people has just began," Mr Joho said after their meeting at his office at Treasury Square.

"This is just but the beginning of a consultative process that will involve abroad network of people to be able to realise our dream."

Mr Joho said local and international lawyers had been engaged to ensure the Coast delinks from the rest of the country for development.

He said they were set to hold a series of meetings with the clergy, elders, youth and "everyone else in the region so that it is not seen that the drive is by the elected leaders only."

'LEGAL'

"We understand that there will be challenges, but what we know for sure is that whatever the challenges we will get where we want to be and we will realise our dream," Mr Joho said.

The leaders said they were not going to be involved with any illegal groups, including the proscribed Mombasa Republican Council.

"We are not going to use any illegal means. If anyone tries to link us with any group, that won't work at all," Mr Joho said.

Mr Kingi said their ambition was in the interest of and would involve Kenyans.

"We have decided that we are going to engage the Coastal people and get their views on the same," he said.

MPs Owen Baya, Abdulshamad Nassir, Mohamed Faki and Mr Madzayo and were selected to spearhead the push for secession.

Mr Baya has said he is preparing a bill to be presented to Parliament to allow the Coast to govern itself.