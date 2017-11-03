Kenya: How Your Life Changes When You Become a Parent

opinion

1. Makes you grow up

You start letting go of some habits and going to certain places. You start spending more time at home, watching your baby becomes your idea of fun. You cannot be childish yet a child has come into your life.

2. "Makes you financially disciplined"

You become more responsible with money, needs increase, you have a life/ lives depending on you. You save, invest, look for the best deals.

3. "Makes you more hardworking"

Your work, your business becomes a means to provide for your family; so you make calculated moves, go for the best opportunities and work hard and smart at them.

4. "Makes you mindful of your words and actions"

You become aware that you are a leader in your home, that your child is listening and watching you. You want to be a good role model, you reduce curse words if you curse. No more vulgar words. You control your temper, you model the values you want your child to have.

5. "Brings you and your partner closer"

For some, an unplanned pregnancy separates the man and woman; but for others, planned or unplanned, it brings them closer; they look at their child and see each other, 'Look what our love has done!'

6. "Makes you value time"

Twenty four hours a day seems very little. You plan your schedules for your own things and things with your family. Balancing act and multi-tasking is required.

7. "Makes you re-evaluate your friends"

With time being so precious, you want to surround yourself with friends who add value, friends you are comfortable having around your child. Whether the friends are married, single, dating, or childless; at this point in your life you want real friends or no friends at all.

8. "Makes you mindful of health"

Because you want to live for longer, you become aware of how you treat your body. You follow keenly on health news, diets, diseases. You make sure your child/ children are of good health and eat right with the home medicine cabinet and first aid kit ever stocked up.

9. "Makes you plan the future"

You look into the future, one day your child will go to primary school, high school, university. You think about the future needs of your family and prepare today. You scout for your child/ children's talent and lead them to a career.

10. "Makes you value your parent/s more"

Being a parent makes you see how important and hard work parenthood is. You see all the things you do as a parent and it gives you a fresh perspective as to how much your parent/ s did for you. If your parent/ s were irresponsible, it pushes you to be responsible and give your child/ children a better life than what you had.

11. "Makes you value God"

Seeing a life coming out of you whether you gave sperm or ova makes you marvel at God's work. And when you watch your child grow you turn to God for help in things beyond your control. When your child is sick you become more prayerful. Being a parent becomes a testimony.