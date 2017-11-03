Kenya: Team Mafisi Officially Registered As a Foundation

Team Mafisi is now a foundation having been granted a certificate of registration by the Non-Governmental Organization.

The certificate was handed to the foundation's founder Wilson Muirania, popularly known as Jaymo Ule Msee on Tuesday by the Non-Governmental Organization chief executive officer Fazul Mahamed.

Speaking to Nairobi News, Jaymo said that the foundation was not what is in people's minds.

"The foundation will be a way of creating a platform for members to positively engage in socioeconomic empowerment programs for the youth all across the country," said Jaymo.

YOUTH EMPOWERMENT

He added that the foundation will try and empower the youth, women, through programs and help them tap into the opportunities which are out there.

"We will talk to them about HIV/AIDS, teach them cohesion, and nature their talents throughout the programs which we will be starting in a few weeks."

Regard the choice of the name Team Mafisi, Jaymo said that everyone is a 'fisi' in their own way.

"Every young Kenyan behaves like a 'fisi' inorder to survive. They have to wait for the bigger man to hunt and then they eat what has been left. We want to eliminate that and make sure everyone can survive out there. Don't get the name wrong, we are here to do good work," he said.

The foundation already has a kitty to start their work across the country with well-wishers and business people already on board.