3 November 2017

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Former NTV Editor Lands Plum Job at CBK

By Eddy Kagera

Former NTV business editor Wallace Kantai is the new head of communications at the Central Bank of Kenya.

Kantai's appointment was confirmed by CBK in a statement on Friday.

The Bank said Kantai is a "familiar media and communications professional, having recently left his position as Business Editor at NTV, one of Kenya's leading television stations".

"During his media career, Wallace has interviewed and interacted with many world and regional leaders, heads of global businesses, and policymakers. He has also served as moderator for a number of high level panels and conferences," read the statement in part.

"Mr. Kantai's experience extends beyond the media as he has also held positions in Information Technology sector, and in the non-profit and public relations fields in Kenya, South Africa and the United Kingdom."

CBK said it looks forward to leveraging on Kantai's wide experience in the communications and related fields, in its efforts to ensure an open and vibrant exchange with members of the media and the public at large.

