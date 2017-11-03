Kenya: Jubilee Defends Election Law Amendments Put to the Judicial Test

Nairobi — President Kenyatta's Jubilee Party has applied to be joined as an interested party in a lobby group case challenging the amended election laws that were gazetted Thursday.

JP wants to be allowed to participate in proceedings lodged by Katiba Institute to assist the court in reaching a reasoned determination.

The NGO has faulted the amended laws on the basis that they did not include the input of members of the opposition in the National Assembly and the Senate.

But, JP has explained in its suit papers that both Houses undertook an appropriate process which included collecting and collating information and views from the public to make the amendments.

The political party insists that the process leading to the adoption of the laws was procedural and met the requisite legal threshold.

In an affidavit sworn by Mary Karen Kigen, JP contends that though a section of the opposition members of both Houses failed to participate in the legislative process, the public and other entities fully took part in the exercise leading to approval of the amendments.

On its part, pending determination of the case, Katiba Institute wants the controversial laws suspended.