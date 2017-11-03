Kenya: Boycott Safaricom, Brookside and Bidco, Nasa Supporters Urged

The National Super Alliance has officially kicked off its resistance strategy, by urging its supporters to boycott products and services produced by three major local companies.

On Friday, the legislators affiliated to the opposition coalition urged its supporters not to consume products affiliated to Safaricom, Brookside Dairies and Bidco.

"This is the beginning of liberation of our country," Suna East legislator Junet Mohammed explained.

"The companies have denied Kenyans their right to participate in democratic elections. If these corporations think they can go to bed with the regime, then they will feel the power of our supporters."

Other politicians present at the function were Millie Odhiambo, Esther Passaris and Gladys Wanga. All of them wore white t-shirts and caps emblazoned with the word "resist".

Nasa boycotted the fresh presidential elections in October on that the premise the exercise would not be free and fair.

Its leader Raila Odinga thereafter announced a raft of measures including economic sabotage, meant to cripple the government operations.