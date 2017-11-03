3 November 2017

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Boycott Safaricom, Brookside and Bidco, Nasa Supporters Urged

Tagged:

Related Topics

By David Kwalimwa

The National Super Alliance has officially kicked off its resistance strategy, by urging its supporters to boycott products and services produced by three major local companies.

On Friday, the legislators affiliated to the opposition coalition urged its supporters not to consume products affiliated to Safaricom, Brookside Dairies and Bidco.

"This is the beginning of liberation of our country," Suna East legislator Junet Mohammed explained.

"The companies have denied Kenyans their right to participate in democratic elections. If these corporations think they can go to bed with the regime, then they will feel the power of our supporters."

Other politicians present at the function were Millie Odhiambo, Esther Passaris and Gladys Wanga. All of them wore white t-shirts and caps emblazoned with the word "resist".

Nasa boycotted the fresh presidential elections in October on that the premise the exercise would not be free and fair.

Its leader Raila Odinga thereafter announced a raft of measures including economic sabotage, meant to cripple the government operations.

Kenya

Could Parts of Kenya Really Secede?

Kenya is experiencing its worst political crisis in more than a decade, prompting some politicians to suggest extreme… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.