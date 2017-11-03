3 November 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Petition Against Governor Mutua's Win Resumes Nov 10

Tagged:

Related Topics

Machakos — An election petition seeking to overturn Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua's re-election in the just concluded General Election will resume on November 10.

In Friday's hearing there was a heated exchange of words between Wavinya Ndeti's lawyer Otiende Omolo and Mutua's lawyer Waweru Gatonye regarding a section of the law which was omitted when presenting the petition.

Gatonye was arguing that the Machakos deputy governor was not enjoined in the petition and that it lacks merit while Omollo said it was not necessary.

Presiding Judge Aggrey Muchelule later intervened saying he will advise accordingly on whether it was vital or not to enjoin the deputy governor.

Ndeti is represented by lawyers Daniel Maanzo, Apollo Mboya and Omollo among others who represented NASA leader Raila Odinga in the just concluded presidential petition while Mutua's lawyers included Kioko Kilukumi, Mohamed Nyaoga, BM Mungata and Wilfred Nyamu.

In her petition, Ndeti avers that the gubernatorial election was flawed by irregularities and that IEBC erroneously declared Mutua as the winner.

Kenya

Could Parts of Kenya Really Secede?

Kenya is experiencing its worst political crisis in more than a decade, prompting some politicians to suggest extreme… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.