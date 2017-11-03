Kenya: Petition Against Governor Mutua's Win Resumes Nov 10

Machakos — An election petition seeking to overturn Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua's re-election in the just concluded General Election will resume on November 10.

In Friday's hearing there was a heated exchange of words between Wavinya Ndeti's lawyer Otiende Omolo and Mutua's lawyer Waweru Gatonye regarding a section of the law which was omitted when presenting the petition.

Gatonye was arguing that the Machakos deputy governor was not enjoined in the petition and that it lacks merit while Omollo said it was not necessary.

Presiding Judge Aggrey Muchelule later intervened saying he will advise accordingly on whether it was vital or not to enjoin the deputy governor.

Ndeti is represented by lawyers Daniel Maanzo, Apollo Mboya and Omollo among others who represented NASA leader Raila Odinga in the just concluded presidential petition while Mutua's lawyers included Kioko Kilukumi, Mohamed Nyaoga, BM Mungata and Wilfred Nyamu.

In her petition, Ndeti avers that the gubernatorial election was flawed by irregularities and that IEBC erroneously declared Mutua as the winner.