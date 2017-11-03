3 November 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Governors Nyong'o, Sang Meet to Foster Border Peace

By Ojwang Joe

Kisumu — The counties of Kisumu and Nandi have been urged to initiate projects along the troubled border as a way of finding permanent solutions to constant feuds.

Mosop MP Vincent Tuwei says the two Governors, Prof Anyang Nyong'o of Kisumu and his Nandi counterpart Stephen Sang must work on modalities of ending hostilities along the border.

Speaking at Chemelil in Muhoroni constituency, Tuwei says the Governors must rise above political inclinations to bring to an end the historical war and chart a new beginning for the current generation.

Governor Nyong'o who was present says as Governors including Kericho Governor Paul Chepkwony they have made a pact to finding lasting solution to the conflict.

Nyong'o says they will develop programs that unite the communities living along the border as a way of cementing their stay.

He says proper infrastructures must be initiated to promote peaceful coexistence.

Governor Sang on his part made a commitment to working together as a team to address the underlying factors that fuels animosity along the border.

Trouble broke out along the border one week ago leaving one person dead.

