3 November 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: ANC Leadership Race - Dlamini-Zuma Supporters in Battle to Secure the Final Prize - the Eastern Cape

Supporters of ANC MP Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma's presidential campaign have been fighting tooth and nail to keep control of the ANC's largest province, KwaZulu-Natal. About a week ago they also bagged the prized - and somewhat coy - Mpumalanga, the second-largest province and the party's kingmaker. Next they have set their sights on regaining the third in line, the ANC's heartland of the Eastern Cape. By CARIEN DU PLESSIS.

They're hardly the kind of images you'd expect in a report on the gathering of an organisation resolved to deepen unity. There's a man in an ambulance, and a woman with five stitches closing a gash on top of her head, her yellow ANC T-shirt blood-stained.

It's all part of a 29-page complaint on the party's September conference, filed by 18 ANC members, among them provincial premier Phumulo Masualle. His signature is defiantly flanked by the word "chair", his pre-conference position. Whether he still holds it is disputed.

At the recent provincial conference, in East London, the man once hailed as a unifier was contested by provincial secretary Oscar Mabuyane, who backs Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa to take over from President Jacob Zuma. Masualle, despite apparent wavering, now seems to support...

