Kenya: Did Orengo Just Say the August Elections Were Credible?

Siaya Senator James Orengo has shocked many by his change of mind at the manner the electoral commission conducted the August 08 general elections.

Senator Orengo was among the coterie of Nasa lawyers who successfully petitioned the Supreme Court to nullify results of the presidential election, on grounds that it did not meet conditions outlined in law.

On Thursday, however, while appearing in Siaya High Court, Senator Orengo poked holes at the supposed irregularities committed by Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC ) in the general elections.

Mr Orengo is representing IEBC and its county Returning Officer Ruth Khulundu in a case challenging Siaya Governor Cornel Rasanga's re-election.

Former Rarieda legislator Nicholas Gumbo, who lost to Mr Rasanga in the gubernatorial election, is challenging the victory.

In his submission, Senator Orengo faulted a document produced by Mr Gumbo in court which detailed the supposed irregularities Mr Rasanga and IEBC officials allegedly committed before, during and after the August 8 elections.

"In this case, you ought to have engaged the services of a forensic expert, not just anybody," said Senator Orengo.

Before the elections, Senator Orengo backed the re-election of Governor Rasanga and accused Mr Gumbo of being a Jubilee mole.