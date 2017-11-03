3 November 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Petro De Luanda Win 2nd Edition of Fesa Tournament

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — Petro de Luanda won the second edition of the FESA four-team basketball tournament on Thursday, after beating in the final 1 de Agosto by 87-77, in a game played in the Kilamba Multipurpose Pavilion.

At the halftime, Petro were already wining the game by 39-32.

In the match, Leonel Paulo, Petro's power forward, was the top scorer with 22 points.

In the other game for to third place, Interclube beat Sport Libolo and Benfica by 82-72 in a match in which Teotonio Dó was the top scorer with 20 points.

The event, which is part of the celebrations of the 21st anniversary of the Eduardo dos Santos Foundation (FESA), also served to open the season.

The National Championship will start on Saturday at the same arena.

Angola

Soccer - Girabola2017's Last Round to Be Marked By Fierce Fight Against Relegation

The teams of Progresso da Lunda Sul, Académica do Lobito, JGM do Huambo and ASA, all threatened to be relegated,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.