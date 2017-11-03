Luanda — Petro de Luanda won the second edition of the FESA four-team basketball tournament on Thursday, after beating in the final 1 de Agosto by 87-77, in a game played in the Kilamba Multipurpose Pavilion.

At the halftime, Petro were already wining the game by 39-32.

In the match, Leonel Paulo, Petro's power forward, was the top scorer with 22 points.

In the other game for to third place, Interclube beat Sport Libolo and Benfica by 82-72 in a match in which Teotonio Dó was the top scorer with 20 points.

The event, which is part of the celebrations of the 21st anniversary of the Eduardo dos Santos Foundation (FESA), also served to open the season.

The National Championship will start on Saturday at the same arena.