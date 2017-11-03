South Africa: Two Oceans Ultra Entries Close

The Two Oceans Ultra Marathon once again smashed all records and expectations when the event reached its 11 000 entry limit in just two days.

Since reaching capacity a week before official closing date back in 2014, Ultra entries have been in increasing demand in subsequent years.

In 2015, the entry limit was reached a month before the closing date, while the organising team - and runners - were caught by surprise in 2016 when entries closed on January 2.

"After entries to the 2017 Ultra Marathon closed within 32 days of opening last year, we predicted a two-week period this time around. Closing within two days exceeded our wildest expectations," says Carol Vosloo, general manager of the Two Oceans Marathon NPC.

"It is wonderful to see that ultra distance running continues to enjoy support, and that the Two Oceans Marathon remains on the bucket list of runners across the globe," added Vosloo.

"Reaching capacity so quickly is a testament to the strong brand we have built in the Two Oceans Marathon over the years, and witnessing this incredible demand for entries a year before our 50th anniversary is incredibly exciting!"

The Two Oceans Ultra Marathon - an official International Association of Ultrarunners (IAU) Gold Label event - takes place on Easter Saturday, March 31, 2018.

The good news is that prospective Ultra Marathon participants still have two chances to enter.

For the first time, a limited number of charity entries have been made available and will be sold from December 4, 2017.

These charity partners are currently being finalised, and more information will be published on www.twooceansmarathon.org.za in the next few weeks.

In addition, substitution entries open on January 9, 2018. This entry process provides runners who can no longer participate, the opportunity to withdraw and "hand over" their entry to another runner within the entry system.

All Ultra Marathon entrants are required to update their online profiles with their 2018 running club license numbers and qualifier details to their online profiles by 17:00 on February 28, 2018. Runners who fail to meet this deadline will forfeit their entry.

"This year we will also add an additional Club Verification measure. Running clubs will have the opportunity to verify the 2018 license details of their members between March 1-6, 2018, and any runner who does not have a valid, paid-up 2018 running club membership will forfeit their entry," warned Vosloo.

