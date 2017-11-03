3 November 2017

Angola: Girabola2017's Last Round to Be Marked By Fierce Fight Against Relegation

Luanda — The teams of Progresso da Lunda Sul, Académica do Lobito, JGM do Huambo and ASA, all threatened to be relegated, will play hard in the 30th round of the national first division football championship (Girabola2017) for their continuation in the Girabola2018.

The teams will be fighting for the two remaining places to continue in the country's main football competition.

ASA is currently in the 15th place with 26 points, should they win the match against Académica do Lobito that is 13th with 27 points, the team will have to wait for JGM(14th place with 27 points) to be defeated when they face Recreativo da Caála.

On the other hand, Progresso da Lunda Sul has bigger probabilities to remain in the first division as it occupies 12 place with 29 points and may remain in the competition even with just a draw to reach the only achievable final score of 30.

Progresso da Lunda Sul will face Desportivo da Huíla(7th-placed team with 41 points).

Santa Rita de Cássia do Uíge is at the bottom of the table with 17 points and has already been relegated.

1º de Agosto have already won the championship with 65 points.

