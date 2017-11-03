South Africa: Municipal Payroll Officer in Court for Fraud, Money Laundering

A Jozini Municipality employee, accused of creating ghost employees to defraud her employers of R250 000, has appeared in court.

Nomfundo Mthembu, 32, briefly appeared in the Durban Commercial Crime Court on Thursday, along with five co-accused on charges of fraud and money laundering, Hawks spokesperson Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo said on Friday.

It is alleged that Mthembu, who worked as a payroll official, created ghost employees from March 2016 to January 2017 and transferred over R250 000 salary payments to seven bank accounts.

These included her own account as well as six bank accounts linked to members of her family, it is alleged.

"Almost 101 transactions were made during that period into various bank accounts," Mhlongo added.

Mthembu was released on bail along with co-accused Londeka Ndlovu, 20, Sibusiso Dlomo, 22, Lungani Dlomo, 30, Thubelihle Dlomo, 18, and Sphamandla Dlomo, 20.

The case has been postponed to December 5 for further investigation.

Mhlongo said more arrests were expected to be made.

Source: News24