South Africa: Airline Passenger Arrested After Millions Found in Her Bags

A Durban woman carrying R6m in undeclared foreign and local currency was removed from her flight and arrested at King Shaka International Airport, police said on Friday.

The 44-year-old woman, en route to Dubai on Thursday, was removed from her flight after a SARS customs detector dog reacted to two of her bags.

A scan revealed images consistent with currency, police said.

"The owner was offloaded from the flight and, with her permission, the bags were searched. Upon searching the bags, it was discovered that there was cash. The suspect, 44, from Durban was arrested and detained," police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said.

