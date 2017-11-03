3 November 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Airline Passenger Arrested After Millions Found in Her Bags

Tagged:

Related Topics

A Durban woman carrying R6m in undeclared foreign and local currency was removed from her flight and arrested at King Shaka International Airport, police said on Friday.

The 44-year-old woman, en route to Dubai on Thursday, was removed from her flight after a SARS customs detector dog reacted to two of her bags.

A scan revealed images consistent with currency, police said.

"The owner was offloaded from the flight and, with her permission, the bags were searched. Upon searching the bags, it was discovered that there was cash. The suspect, 44, from Durban was arrested and detained," police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said.

Source: News24

South Africa

State Security Agency Says Zuma Book Must Be Recalled

The State Security Agency (SSA) has sent a cease and desist letter to investigative journalist Jacques Pauw and his… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.