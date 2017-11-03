Ghana: Trade & Industry Minister Answers Questions in Parliament On 1D1F Initiative

press release

The Ministry of Trade and Industry (MOTI) has requested for expressions of interest from the private sector to address the challenge of poverty and underdevelopment in the peri-urban and rural communities under the One-District One-Factory (1D1F) Initiative.

The Minister for Trade and Industry, Mr Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, disclosed this in Parliament, yesterday, in response to a question filed in the name of the Hon. Member of Parliament (MP) for Kumbungu, Ras Mubarrak, on plans that were in place to ensure that the people of Kumbungu District benefitted from the 1D1F agenda.

Mr Kyerematen told the House that the Ministry had, so far, received 473 business proposals, including Business Plans, while the Ministry's team of consultants had completed the technical, financial and commercial viability of 462 of the proposals received, out of which 191, covering 102 districts, had been selected for implementation.

He indicated that two of the prospective investors under the 1D1F initiative, were interested in establishing an Organic Fertiliser Manufacturing Plant and a Sugar Plantation and Processing Company in the Kumbungu district of the Northern region.

He said the Ministry was also in the process of forming District Implementation Support Teams for the programme in each district to be responsible for the oversight co-ordination and monitoring of each District Enterprise Project.

In a response to another question by the MP for Cape Coast South, Hon. George Kweku Rickets-Hagan on the implementation plan and the start of the 1D1F agenda, the Trade Minister disclosed that the launch in August 2017 by the President at Ekumfi in the Central region, officially marked the outdooring and commencement of the implementation of the 1D1F programme, adding that an implementation framework had been developed to guide the rollout of the programme.

Source: ISD (Eva Frempon-Ntiamoah)