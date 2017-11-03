Ghana: African Youth Day Commemorated in the Eastern Region

3 November 2017

The African Youth Day, which seeks to promote the recognition of the youth as the main agents for social change and economic growth in every aspect of African society, has been commemorated in the Eastern Region.

The occasion brought together youth groups and clubs across the region to interact with each other and share knowledge on how to make an impact on society.

The event, organized by the National Youth Authority (NYA), took place on the theme: "Harnessing the demographic dividend through investment in the Youth".

In an address, Hon. Joseph Tetteh, Deputy Eastern Regional Minister, noted that the programmes and policies of the government such as the Free Senior High School, One-District One-Factory and Planting for Food and Jobs were youth-centered and meant to reduce unemployment in the country.

Hon. Tetteh, therefore, urged the youth to take advantage of the programmes to improve on their living conditions and that of their families.

He also appealed to the youth to respect the rules and regulations of the country and be dedicated, committed and patriotic.

The Deputy Chief Executive Officer of NYA, Mr. Bright Acheampong, in his remarks, urged the youth to focus on entrepreneurship and skills training, adding that it was not enough to study but to be able to secure employment and employ others.

"My message to you is that, do not invade the pitch but study the game and think outside the box," he stressed.

Hon. Comfort Asante, Municipal Chief Executive of the New Juaben Assembly, in a statement read on her behalf, stressed the need for effective youth engagement to make the youth equal partners in the development of society.

Hon. Asante indicated that the youth constitute the largest segment of the population and urged the District Assemblies, through the NYA, to re-strategize to make the youth self-reliant in the country while calling on the youth as future leaders to make themselves useful and be open to change.

The Eastern Regional Director of NYA, Mr Samuel Afari Agyiri, disclosed that NYA had formed a youth brigade to work and fix broken-down desks and tables in the schools at the Assemblies for a token.

Mr Agyiri, said a Youth Sanitation Day would be launched to institutionalize the voluntary cleaning-up of the environment on the first Saturday of every month.

Source: ISD (Evelyn Harvey)

