Ghana: Minister for Roads and Highways Answers Questions in Parliament

The Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Atta, has reiterated government's commitment to the completion of the Eastern Corridor Road, despite the challenges it is facing in allocating funds for the project.

The Eastern Corridor, which is designated as N2 of the National Trunk Road Network, starts from the Tema Roundabout and ends at Kulungugu on the country's border with Burkina Faso.

It traverses Greater Accra, Eastern, Volta, Northern and Upper East regions.

Mr Amoako-Atta gave the assurance when he was answering questions in Parliament, last Friday, on when the Eastern Corridor road, currently under construction, will be completed.

Mr Amoako-Atta explained that government inherited a poor road network; but that notwithstanding, the project was ongoing.

The project, he said, which had been packaged into Lots, started from Asikuma Junction in the Volta Region.

According to him, the section between Dodo Pepesu and Nkwanta (46.4km), which was financed from the European Development Fund had been completed and handed over to the Employer.

He explained that the Have-Hohoe 20.0-51.3km), Hohoe-Jasikan (2.0-32km), form part of road projects being financed by the COCOBOD and had to be halted to enable COCOBOD undertake a general review and rationalisation of its projects, adding that work on these sections would resume as soon as COCOBOD gave the go ahead.

Meanwhile, he said, the Asikuma Junction-Have (0.0-45km), Nkwanta-Oti Damanko (0.5-50.3km), Nkwanta-Oti Damanko (50.3-62.3km), Oti Damanko-Gbintri (0.0-209.0km) stretches were at various stages of completion.

He added that due to delay in cash flows from the Consolidated Fund, Ghana Road Fund and other Development Partners and the relocation of utility service lines, the contractors had requested for an extension of completion dates.

Source: ISD (Eva Frempon-Ntiamoah)