Morocco: Six People Arrested in Casablanca for Alleged Involvement in Coffee Shop Murder Case

Rabat — Marrakech's judicial police managed, late Thursday night into early Friday morning, to arrest six people in Casablanca for their alleged involvement in a premeditated murder using a firearm, which took place at a coffee shop in Marrakech, said a statement by the national police (DGSN).

The search operation, conducted immediately after the criminal act was perpetrated, allowed to find the motorcycle, the firearm and bullets used in carrying out the crime, which were set on fire and abandoned in a vacant lot by the alleged perpetrators and are currently undergoing the necessary technical and ballistics examinations, the same source added.

The investigations have also revealed the identity of the main suspect who ordered these criminal acts, said the statement, adding that he is a wanted person involved in money laundering, international drug trafficking and extortion.

An inquiry is underway to determine the location of the prime suspect for his arrest.

Initial data from the investigations demonstrated that these criminal acts are directly linked to a criminal network with branches in some European countries, which is involved in trafficking drugs and psychotropic substances, money laundering and extortion.