Western Sahara: World Peace Council - Morocco Attempt to Deny Access to Sahrawi Occupied Territories 'Will Not Succeed'

Sao Paolo (Brazil) — The World Peace Council strongly condemned the expulsion of several MEPs from Morocco-occupied Western Sahara as they were preparing to go to the occupied territories to inquire about the human rights situation, claiming that the kingdom's attempt to prevent access to the occupied Sahrawi territories "will not succeed".

"We reject in the strongest terms the Moroccan authorities' decision to expel MEPs on Friday, denying them access to Western Sahara," said World Peace Council in a statement.

The Euro-deputies prevented to enter Al-Ayun were heading to the occupied territories to inquire about the human rights situation.

They regretted that the delegation could not accomplish its mission of checking the situation of the Sahrawis in the occupied territories, notably "the violations of human rights." (SPS)

