Central Africa: Displaced People in Congo and Central African Republic Receive WFP Food Assistance From China

More than 280,000 people in the two countries will benefit from China's contribution, which will allow WFP to provide rice, pulses and oil, as well as distribute specialized nutritious food to prevent malnutrition among pregnant and nursing women and children under five.

"WFP is very grateful for this new contribution from China, which comes at a crucial moment with increased violence and mounting hunger in both countries," said Sixi Qu, WFP China Representative. "WFP is scaling up its emergency food assistance to the most vulnerable people affected by disaster and conflict. One of the biggest challenges is ensuring that we have sufficient funds to continue to provide uninterrupted life-saving assistance."

Of the US$5 million contribution, US$3 million will help assist 150,000 people - mostly women and children - in the conflict-affected Congolese departments of Pool and Bouenza. The remaining US$2 million will be allocated to the provinces of Haute-Kotto, Basse-Kotto, Mboumou and Haut-Mbomou in southeast C.A.R., supporting ongoing relief operations for some newly displaced 132,000 people.