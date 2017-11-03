3 November 2017

Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)

Mauritius: Former New Zealand Prime Minister Discusses Position of Women With Prime Minister Jugnauth

Encouraging and lifting the participation of women in decision making positions in Parliament as well as increasing the number of women workforce along with gender equality issues were at the fore of discussions this afternoon between the Former Prime Minister of New Zealand, Mrs Helen Clark, and the Prime Minister Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth.

The issues were evoked during a courtesy call by Mrs Helen Clark on the Prime Minister at the New Treasury Building in Port Louis in the context of the former's visit to Mauritius to address on how women participation in workforce which is relatively low as compared to male workforce is crucial to maintain economic momentum.

In her statement following the courtesy call, former New Zealand Prime Minister expressed her satisfaction regarding her meeting with Prime Minister Jugnauth whereby she highlighted that she shared her experiences regarding the various challenges she faced as Prime Minister. She also spoke of the position of women in Mauritius and where the country has a declining demographic which is predominantly male dominated.

Mrs Helen Clark was the first woman in New Zealand to hold the office of Prime Minister for the period 1999 to 2008.

