3 November 2017

Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egyptian Economy Equipped With All Competitiveness Potentials

Trade Minister Tarek Qabil on Thursday November 2,2017 stressed that the Egyptian economy has all potentials to compete with the global economies.

Despite the challenges facing Egypt over the last period, the seen political and social achievements stressed that Egypt is a pivotal country in the region and the whole world, Qabil said in a statement.

The Egyptian government gave the top priority to adopting a comprehensive reform program, he added.

He stressed the importance of the international investment companies operating in Egypt in increasing exports.

