3 November 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: 'Happy' Zuma Declares Nuclear 'The Winner' During Visit to Steve Biko Academic Hospital

Tagged:

Related Topics

President Jacob Zuma was so pleased with what he witnessed at Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria on Friday that he mentioned his happiness four times, asked for a bed, and reminded us that nuclear is "the winner".

While conducting an oversight visit on Friday morning, Zuma said the hospital was a success story and the best medical facility he had come across this year.

"So, we are very happy. In fact, I can tell you that I wanted to ask for a bed and sleep, and to be checked," he said.

Zuma, who was accompanied by Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi, also interrupted the minister as he spoke about the hospital's nuclear medicine programme.

"The nuclear medicine unit, which we have just visited..." Motsoaledi began. "The nuclear, remember the nuclear," Zuma interrupted.

Motsoaledi continued to say that private hospitals all over the country referred patients to Steve Biko Academic Hospital because of their nuclear medicine unit.

The minister said that the nuclear isotopes used at the hospital were created in South Africa, and exported to more than 60 other countries.

Again Zuma interjected: "Nuclear again, nuclear, the winner."

'It's something we need to boast about'

Zuma said the quality of the treatment, and the manner in which it was administered, made the hospital first class. If the country could have a few more hospitals like Steve Biko Academic Hospital, then South Africans would all get first class treatment, he added.

"This is one of the success stories of the country as a public hospital," said Zuma.

"I must say, this is one of the best things I have come across this year in terms of the medical facilities that we have in the country."

"I am very happy and I think the department has done very well on behalf of the country, and I am told patients come from all corners of the country to here."

He added that the hospital was a life saver and treated very serious diseases.

"It's something we need to boast about, to say we have succeeded. We have very sharp scientists who are dealing with very complicated kind of diagnoses and treatments."

Motsoaledi said the hospital's fertility clinic was among a select few in the world that were able to take sperm from an HIV-positive patient, remove the virus, and implant it in an egg, allowing HIV-positive people to give birth to HIV-negative babies.

With such success, South American countries had contacted the hospital to find out if the same technique could be used to clean the sperm and eggs of those with the Zika virus, said Motsoaledi.

Source: News24

South Africa

State Security Agency Says Zuma Book Must Be Recalled

The State Security Agency (SSA) has sent a cease and desist letter to investigative journalist Jacques Pauw and his… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.