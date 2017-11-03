3 November 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: The Times Are Passing As 10-Year-Old Newspaper Plans Closure

analysis By Anton Harber

The decline of traditional newsrooms continues, with The Times daily newspaper set to soon print for the last time.

The closure of a newspaper always brings a wave of nostalgia about ink on fingers, the decline of in-depth reporting and the role newspapers have played in the fabric of a country and the daily lives of individuals. Over-40s talk about how much the newspaper was a part of their lives, and how the online product is just not "a nation talking to itself", as Arthur Miller said of great newspapers. The under-40s look up from their smart phones briefly to roll their eyes and mouth something like, "Get over it".

So it is today with the announcement of the planned closure of the 10-year-old The Times daily newspaper in favour of a "digital-only daily premium product". Andy Gill, managing director of media in the Tiso Blackstar Group (formerly Times Media) said that "despite several changes which have been introduced to the business model over the past few years, the print product has remained unprofitable".

The company has begun a consultation process with staff about restructuring and "possible retrenchments". That is management talk for we are closing, but the law requires...

