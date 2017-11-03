3 November 2017

Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt's Bourse Gains 10.8 Billion Pounds in Week - Indices Up

The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) gained 10.8 billion pounds this week as the market capital went up 1.4 percent to 780.7 billion pounds compared to 769.9 billion pounds in the previous week.

The EGX 30 benchmark index upped 2.61 percent to 14,319 points, according to the weekly bourse report, a copy of which MENA obtained.

The broader EGX 70 index of the leading smaller and mid cap enterprises (SME) went up by 2.06 percent to 790 points.

The all-embracing EGX 100 index also increased 2.12 percent to close at 1,777 points.

