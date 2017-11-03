South Africa: DA Concerned About Mining Safety At Mponeng Mine

press release

The DA is concerned by news of yet another underground incident at the Mponeng mine in Carltonville. The latest incident, in which two miners were killed, follows two more fatalities at the same mine two weeks ago.

We trust government health and safety inspectors are investigating why such a cluster of accidents occurred, with a view to establishing what has gone wrong and whether the accidents could have been prevented.

Yesterday's incident was the third at the mine in just over a month. South African mines are some of the deepest in the world and although they have become much safer in the last few years, there is no room for complacency.

The DA extends its condolences to the families and colleagues of the deceased miners. We ask people to remember that it is the everyday heroism of South African miners that built and sustains our economy.

James Lorimer MP

DA Shadow Minister of Mineral Resources