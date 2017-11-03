3 November 2017

Right2Know (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Statement - Shadow of the Secrecy Bill - No to SSA Censorship Threats!

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

R2K rejects the State Security Agency's desperate threats against the publishers of The President's Keepers, written by veteran investigative journalist Jacques Pauw.

Today NB Publishers revealed a cease-and-desist letter from the SSA, demanding they withdraw the book under threat of criminal charges. The SSA's letter alleges that the book "contains parts that are in contravention of the Intelligence Service Act, Act 65 of 2002".

We note that SARS also intends to take legal action against the book, which alleges among other things that President Jacob Zuma has evaded paying taxes. Rather than acting on the allegations, SARS is threatening those who brought the allegations to light.

These are crude acts of censorship, aimed to intimidate investigative journalists and protect the corrupt and powerful.

This is why South Africa fought the Secrecy Bill and why we will continue to fight censorship from the securocrats.

Ongazi makazi!

South Africa

State Security Agency Says Zuma Book Must Be Recalled

The State Security Agency (SSA) has sent a cease and desist letter to investigative journalist Jacques Pauw and his… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Right2Know. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.