Rwanda: Three Gicumbi District Officials Held Over Forgery

Police in Gicumbi district are investigating circumstances under which three people, including the executive secretary, allegedly colluded to forge documents in a bid to embezzle public funds.

According to police, two suspects - Bernard Bihezande the district executive secretary and Jacques Ntezurundi - were arrested on Tuesday while Focas Mukunzi was arrested on Thursday.

Speaking to The New Times, Inspector of Police Innocent Gasasira, the Northern Province regional police spokesperson said the two suspects accused along the executive secretary were in charge of good governance.

They are all held at Byumba police station.

Gasasira said that the trio planned to steal the public funds saying that they have used the money on different activities but were discovered before their mission could materialize, according to Gasasira.

"Investigations are still ongoing to ascertain the real cause behind the forgery, even if they were caught before they took the money, they are still suspects and should be held responsible of the crime," said Gasasira adding that they planned to steal Rwf10 million.

Gasasira urged the public to be vigilant especially public servants and avoid any misdeeds adding that there is no petty crimes that can be tolerated and police will not relent in criminals.

According to the penal code 325, forgery attracts between 7 to 10 year sentence and fines ranging between two and five time the money in question.