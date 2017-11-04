4 November 2017

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Militants Killed As Pro-ISIS Leader Targeted in U.S. Strikes

Tagged:

Related Topics

On Nov 4, 2017, US airstrikes hit Buqo area in Bari region of northeastern Somalia targeting leader of the Pro Islamic State militants Sheikh Abdulkadir Mumin.

A statement from Africom said the strikes were in coordination with the Somalia government.

An unknown number of militants were killed.

"U.S. forces conducted two separate airstrikes against ISIS in northeastern Somalia on Nov. 3, killing several terrorists" the statement read.

"The first strike occurred at approximately midnight local Somalia time with the second separate strike occurring at approximately 11 a.m. local Somalia time" it added.

"We are currently assessing the results of the strike," said AFRICOM in a statement.

Buqa is an ISIL stronghold in Bari region of Puntland state.

"U.S. forces will continue to use all authorized and appropriate measures to protect Americans and to disable terrorist threats.

This includes partnering with AMISOM and Somali National Security Forces (SNSF); targeting terrorists, their training camps and safe havens throughout Somalia, the region and around the world" it added.

Somalia

U.S. Targets Islamic State in Northern Somalia

U.S. airstrikes Friday targeted Islamic State fighters in northern Somalia, defense officials told VOA. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.