Kenya: Juliani Organizes Concert for Kenya's 'Forgotten' Hip Hop Pioneers Kalamashaka

Soft spoken rapper Julius Owino popularly known as Juliani is organizing a mega fund raising concert in Dandora to help out Kenyan hip hop pioneer group Kalamashaka who are living in misery.

Speaking to Nairobi News, Juliani a former member of once famous Uko Flani Mau Mau, said he is targeting a number of sponsors to come on board the Dandora Hip Hop city project to help the once famous Kalamashaka.

The rapper, who has been away from the limelight for a while, and his team are organizing the major concert to take place in two to three weeks' time in Dandora in an event whose theme will be all about Kalamashaka.

A number of Kenyan hip hop acts have been invited to perform including Kalamashaka themselves, Mashifta, Wenyeji, Uko Flani (all the hip hop groups originated from Dandora) among others.

TAFSIRI HII

"Right now I'm up to several projects with one of them being Dandora Hip Hop City where we trying to help the society. For instance currently I'm partnering up with several sponsors in a mega fundraising concert set to happen two to three weeks from now to help out Kalamashaka," Juliani said.

"We are thinking of buying their songs and repackage them again. Kalamashaka did so much for the industry but look at them now, they are neglected, nobody cares about them" he added.

Kalamashaka (which consisted of Johnny Vigeti, Roba and Kama) are recognized as the pioneers of Kenyan hip hop when they started music back in the 90s sampling out socio-political issues affecting the society in hard hitting lyrics.

Kilio cha Haki, is one of the album that Kalamashaka are best remembered for that included hits such as Fanya Mambo - which was recorded in Sweden - Tafsiri Hii and Moto that were all produced by veteran producer Ted Josiah.