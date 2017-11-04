4 November 2017

Nigeria: Funke Fowler Finds Love Again!

If her love story were to be documented in black and white, it would make an interesting read, particularly for critics of romance novels. It is gripping and engaging at the same time.

But Funke, daughter of Tunde Fowler, Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS, never bargained for such; rather, it is what fate thrust on her.

In the beginning, her marriage to Abbey Kuku was tagged the talk of the town. But the union crashed faster than anyone could have envisaged. The superlative wedding, held in Lagos and Dubai, was said to have almost cost her father his job then as Chairman, Board of Lagos Inland Revenue.

Following the crashed marriage, she reportedly shunned social functions.

But today, the 35-year-old is set to give marriage another try. The man who has literally stolen her heart is 50-year-old Aigbovbioise Aig-Imoukhuede, younger brother of a former Access Bank top man, Aig Imokhuede, who has never been married.

However, the question many are asking is if her marriage would work this time around.

