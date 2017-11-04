Nigeria: 4 Inches Heel Race Competition Debuts in Lagos

An integrated marketing communications outfit, DAK Marketing Services Limited , is set to bring a first of its kind event that has been designed to thrill and entertain participants and guests with debut of 4 inches heel race on November 18.

According to the organisers, the event is a sport and entertainment programme aimed at providing a platform for young Nigerian women to showcase their skills and God-given talents.

The Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of DMS, Elder Dede Kalu who spoke on the upcoming event, said participants would be expected to wear four-inch high heeled shoes and compete in a 100-meter race.

Describing the event as a glorious initiative, Elder Kalu said the company is passionate about young Nigerians and would continue to advance contemporary ways to recognise, empower and celebrate the youths who have outstanding talents to showcase.

"This event is aimed at empowering and enlightening young ladies on how to be smart and confident on high heels.

This rationale behind this event is that we are concerned about the numerous injuries ladies encounter almost on a daily basis when walking on the streets or crossing the roads wearing high heeled shoes because they lack the confidence to walk smartly in them.

This has given us great concern to create this platform to address this issue effectively. This event will be a great opportunity to celebrate and close the year in grand style.

DMS Limited is calling on all Lagosians and Nigerians to be part of this great event." "