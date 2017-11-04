Tanzania: Startimes Under Spotlight

. . . Government to reveal findings on its operations

THE conundrum on the controversial contract between Star Media (T) Ltd (Startimes) and Tanzania Broadcasting Corporation will soon be resolved following the submission of two reports from the Controller and Audit General (CAG) and the team that was formed to probe the matter.

The Minister for Information, Culture, Arts and Sport, Dr Harrison Mwakyembe, said on Thursday evening that his office has already received the two reports on the matter.

He said the team, which was formed to go through the operations and the partnership between TBC and Star Media (T) Ltd has done a great job and that its report is already on his table.

The team was formed after President John Magufuli directed Dr Mwakyembe to look into the contract between Star Media Tanzania Ltd and TBC and take necessary measures if the contract is not beneficial to Tanzania. Earlier, the Star Media (T) Limited claimed it had failed to realise profit in its business for the period of seven years consecutively. The company started its operations in the country in 1999.

On Thursday, Dr Mwakyembe said: "The team has already submitted the report to me, it is a good report with all required information." The Minister was speaking on the performance of his Ministry in the past two years during a special programme aired by TBC.

He added that the CAG report also has been submitted and that there is a big connection of issues in the two reports. "I have received both reports, I have read them carefully and they are all well prepared," he noted.

Dr Mwakyembe said the top Star Media (T) Limited management is expected to arrive in the country starting from November 8th, this year to discuss the matter. However, Dr Mwakyembe declined to go into details on the matter saying it wasn't the right time for analyzing the reports.

In May, this year, President Magufuli made a surprise visit to TBC headquarters in Mikocheni area and directed Star Media (T) Ltd (Startimes) to start paying dividends. President Magufuli said a company cannot continue operating in a country for seven years if it truly 'makes losses.'

"You have been here since 1999 ... if you are making losses why are you still operating?" President Magufuli wondered, adding: "Tell your business partners that they have to pay dividend." "Make sure that you adhere to what's in the contract. You cannot claim you're making losses every year but still remain operating.

So, I want you to start discussions with TBC and the respective ministry on modalities of paying the dividend," President Magufuli stressed. On Thursday, Dr Mwakyembe said the team has effectively reviewed the contract and submitted the report.

"We have worked on the Head of State's directives and soon this matter will be resolved," he said. From its website, Startimes, which brands itself as Star Media (Tanzania) Limited, is a technology company that was established in 1988 in China.

It explains that it is a pioneer and key player in digital television solution in China and Africa, where it has acquired over 7 million subscribers. According to Startimes, the company currently operates in 10 African Countries, Nigeria, Tanzania, Kenya, Rwanda, Uganda, Guinea, Central African Republic, Burundi, Mozambique and Senegal.

Commenting on the implementation of the Media Service Act,2016, the Minister said wherever there is freedom of press, there must be responsibility as well. He said whoever goes against the principles and laws of the land will face the law.

He advised media owners and media organisation to employ qualified journalists instead of searching for cheaplabour. "We want media own ers to employ educated and qualified journalists, with this law, we are going to sweep out all unqualified people from this industry," he insisted.

He added that sometimes, sources fail to give information on fear of being misquoted by unqualified reporters. "Sometimes, people opt to keep mum because they are misquoted; we need journalists who can analyse and report issues professionally," he said.