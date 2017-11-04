Nigeria: It's Irresponsible to Ask Govt to Fund Eagles' World Cup Preparation

interview

Nigerians are still celebrating Super Eagles qualification for the 2018 World Cup. How excited are you about this achievement?

I can tell you I was there live in Uyo to watch the match against Zambia. It was quite a great evening. We thank God for giving us that victory. It was not an easy task. We were all just sitting, praying and watching. Some people were even shedding tears asking if it was going to happen again in Nigeria. Well, at the end of the day God answered our prayers and we scored that goal. It was a happy moment for all Nigerians. Mr. President too watched the match and immediately congratulated the Super Eagles. That is to tell you how important the victory is to everybody.

Super Eagles final qualifying match against Algeria is on November 10 in Algiers. What are your expectations?

Although our next match against Algeria is a formality match, it must be taken seriously by the Super Eagles. We don't have to go with our heads down to be beaten. We should strive to end the qualifiers without a defeat. The Super Eagles should have a clean record saying that they have arrived Russia in the best way that any formidable national team can arrive.

What would you say is responsible for the impressive performance of the Super Eagles this time around?

First of all, I believe the support of government played a key role in the success of the team. Secondly, the NFF did something about the technical department of the team by hiring a competent and experienced coach to head the technical department. Going back to government support, I want to say that the present government ensured that money for the prosecution of the matches hit the account of the NFF in good time, most times a week or two before the matches. Consequently, there was no crisis over match bonuses or return tickets. Thirdly, the players showed unprecedented commitment to the qualifiers. There is more cohesion and unity in the team. The last but not the least is the prevailing unity among members of the executive committee of the NFF. This time they are more united. They have resolved to work together as a team. So I can say these four factors put together gave us the ticket to Russia and if they are sustained, we shall have a good outing at the World Cup. Nigeria will be a surprise team at Russia 2018.

The minister of sports was reported as saying the Super Eagles qualified for Russia 2018 even without a Presidential Task Force that once gulped billions of tax payers' money to qualify Nigeria for the 2010 World Cup. How do you react to the comment credited to the minister?

I want to make it abundantly clear that I am not the spokesperson of the PTF neither do I want to be the spokesperson but it is just natural that as one who was involved in something, it is only normal by the rules of engagement that you try to give true and clearer picture of what happened without sentiments. So I always feel a bit disturbed and disappointed when people talk about the PTF without knowing what they are talking about. The minister is in a privileged position holding a high office as a member of the federal Executive Council. He should first of all know how weighty his statements would be before he brings them out. By2010, I want to say it without any doubt, the minister was not even in Abuja. He was not even resident in Abuja and is not known to be a sports enthusiast to know anything about the PTF. So for him to just open his mouth and speak about what he doesn't know anything about, I think it is rather unfortunate. He has a colleague in the name of Rt. Hon. Rotimi Amaechi who was the chairman of the PTF. It is just going to him and asking him how did you prosecute the PTF?. Secondly, when and where he made the statement, I was just sitting in front of him. He could have just called me to find out how it was done in the PTF. I would have obliged him the information because as the Personal Assistant to the then Director General of the National Sports Commission Dr. Patrick Ekeji who was also the secretary of the PTF, I was the custodian of all the documents of the PTF. There was no letter that went out or came in without I sighting it. I made drafts of letters to be signed by the Chairman or secretary of the task force. Thus, I am in a position to say that we never asked government for a single kobo.

Then how did the PTF raise enough money to carry out its assignment?

It was coming to that. What happened is that when the assignment was given, the members were inaugurated by the then President Umaru Musa Yar'Adua, may his gentle soul rest in peace. He told the members that government was not giving them money but they should go and outsource for money to support the Eagles qualification and participation at the 2010 World Cup. He made it abundantly clear that it would be unacceptable for the World Cup to be hosted for the first time on African soil without the Super Eagles. The chairman accepted the Presidential challenge.

When we came out he made it clear to the members that look this is not a tea party. The President has thrown a challenge and we must meet up. First of all, the committee called for a Presidential dinner which the President accepted. Unfortunately, it was held in his absence but the then Vice-President Goodluck Jonathan was there and presided over the event where almost N1.9b was pledged by government, individuals and corporate organisations. Government made a pledge of N1billion.

Of the over N900m pledge, PTF got only 480 something million plus the N1billion pledged by government which came in trenches. It was not released at once. This does not mean the PTF presented a bogus budget to government. That was how PTF raised money to carry out its assignment. As a matter of fact when we had a problem prosecuting the match against Algeria, Amaechi had to call one or two of his friends.

One gave us $100,000 to pay allowances and another one gave us his aircraft free saying the PTF was only required to pay for parking. Amaechi used his personal connections to support the PTF. He did not even use Rivers State money. Before the Presidential Task Force or call it Presidential intervention, if you like, morale in the team was at its lowest ebb.

There was palpable fear that Eagles might not qualify for the World Cup. When the PTF came, they raised players' allowances from $5000 to $10000. They also hired a qualified foreign coach. It is also important to know that at the end of the World Cup, the PTF had a balance of over N470m and instead of sitting down to share the money, the Chairman said guys go and think of something useful to Nigerian football. That was what gave birth to the present Sunday Dankaro House, the magnificent NFF secretariat at the Abuja national stadium. With the approval of the Presidency, the NFF secretariat was built using the ministry of sports and the NFF.

So for anyone to come and say the PTF presented a bogus budget to the government, I wonder from where such a man is coming from, whether from the moon or elsewhere. I don't think he knows what he was talking about. The files are there in the ministry for him to know what the PTF did.

My head is functioning properly. I know who did what and who did not do what. I don't think the statement is befitting of him. If he is not ready to commend the PTF, he shouldn't drag it into the mud.

And not long ago, the minister was said to have approached the Senate with a budget for Super Eagles preparation for the 2018 World Cup. Should it be the responsibility of government to fund Eagles World Cup preparation?

Honestly we don't need that. You see the world Cup is a protected brand of FIFA. They don't joke with it. For each of the 32 qualifying teams, even before you leave for Russia 2018, you will be given a grant of $2m to prepare for the finals. So NFF is going to receive $2m which when converted to our naira is a quantum sum of money. It is just for preparation, not the actual participation in the World Cup.

We are talking of over N2billion. If you have such sum of money, why do you have to ask government for additional money to prepare for the World Cup? If at all you need additional money, it shouldn't be more than two or three hundred million naira which does not require any budget. It requires just a memo to Mr. President seeking for financial support. Moreover, the minister only jumped the gun.

As at the time of his move or request, the NFF was yet to come out with their World Cup budget. He should have waited till they come out with a budget for him to know the shortfall and then advise them to go and source for a loan or like I said earlier, approach Mr. President for assistance. The best you can do is to sit down with NFF and tell them that if you need more money, ask your bank for a loan. A lot more is coming. Even if the Eagles lose all their three group matches, NFF would receive at least $10m for the football federation and the players.

In addition, FIFA pays for the accommodation, local movement and return tickets of a delegation of 50 including the players. NFF won't need to spend much so there will be so much to bring home for football development. So asking for additional money is not only irresponsible but lack of sincerity.

Do you agree with Nigerians who want the minister of Sports to allow the NFF prepare the Super Eagles for the World Cup?

I agree hundred per cent with such Nigerians. I think he should just hands off the issues of preparation. A very bad precedent was set during the preparation for the 2016 Olympics. You remember Atlanta-gate? The sports ministry came in, NFF came in, an agent was involved, a state government too participated and it got messy.

There was nobody to be held responsible for that mess. Everything just went like that. The minister should just hands of completely so that government can have a direct link with whoever is responsible so that if there is failure we know who to hold responsible and if there is success, we know who to commend. In the name of preparation and participation in the World Cup, government was swindled and nothing happened.

There was 2010 World Cup where the minister had to stop payment of $8m due to the NFF because of crisis. There are things that are better not said. So why must the minister be involved in preparation and participation of our teams in the world Cup? Let government say enough is enough. It is the duty of the NFF.

Even if it is a parastatal under the ministry, allow them to go and have their cup of tea. If they involve you fine, if they don't, let them carry out their responsibility. If he is not stopped, the minister will soon decide where the team should camp for the World Cup and the aircraft to be used. I tell you frankly, if the ministry is allowed to hijack Eagles preparation, we may mess up ourselves at the World Cup in Russia. There is precedence so nobody is lying.