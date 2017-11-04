Nigeria: Plateau United Calming Nerves of 'Doubters'

Jos — At the end of the 2017 NPFl season, Plateau United garnered 66 points to win their first ever league title and a ticket to represent Nigeria in next year's CAF Champions League.

The 'Peace boys' as Plateau United are called picked the title on the final day of the league when they defeated former champions, Enugu Rangers 2-0 at the Rwam Pam stadium Jos while their closest rivals MFM of Lagos suffered a 2-1 defeat in Maiduguri against El-Kanemi Warriors to settle for second place.

Although they showed determination to win the league right from the opening day of the season, some critics of the club still had issues with the emergence of Plateau United as winners of the 2017 NPFL season.

There were allegations of match-fixing against Plateau United as they picked some crucial away points to realise their long time dream. What is left now is for the club to prove the doubting Thomases wrong.

Thus, despite the rising pessimism in some quarters, Plateau United have kick-started preparation for next year's domestic league and the CAF Champions League and are sounding confident.

However, some unresolved issues hanging over the club have cast a huge shadow of doubt on their ability to rise to the occasion in next year's Champions League.

In view of the recent hosting of MFM FC by the Lagos State government, many observers are of the opinion that Plateau United are not being motivated enough as they continue with preparation for the continent.

On Wednesday, the Governor of Lagos State Akinwunmi, Ambode splashed N50m on the club with a pledge to upgrade the Agege township stadium for their CAF Champions League campaign.

However, the Plateau State government is yet to host its victorious team and the players are said to be grumbling. One of the players who had spoken to SHOT! on condition of anonymity expressed shock that the government had allowed the momentum to die down with hosting the team.

He said "As I speak with you, nobody has told us anything. After winning the league for the first time in the history of the state, we were confident that the governor would host and reward us but that is yet to happen.

"To be fair to the governor, he was to host us but within that period, he lost his younger brother so I believe that was what stopped him from hosting the team.

"As it is, we are still waiting on the government to host us as this would motivate us to go out and do well in the CAF Champions League next year," he said.

Another stumbling block in the path of the club is lack of standard home ground for their continental matches. Although they played the league at the Rwang Pam stadium, it is definitely not up to standard when it comes to continental football.

Most football fans, especially supporters of the club are worried that if there is no quick intervention by government, Plateau United would be forced to play their continental matches away from home.

They may find alternative venues in the Sani Abacha stadium Kano, Abubakar Tafawa Balewa stadium Bauchi or the Pantami stadium Gombe but as it is said there is no place like home.

In the past clubs like Enyimba FC and Nasarawa United paid dearly for playing their home matches away from home when they represented Nigeria in continental competitions. This is what is starring Plateau United in the face.

However, when contacted by SHOT!, the Media Officer Plateau United, Albert Dakup gave the assurance that the 'Peace boys' would play next year's CAF Champions League home games at the Ultra-Modern sports complex along Zaria Road in Jos.

He said, "By the grace of God we are going to play CAF Champions League home matches in the new stadium at Zaria Road.

"We have gotten this assurance from the state government, and if you observe the work has already started at the stadium for the past one month and I am sure they are doing their best to complete it before the commencement of the Champions League next year."

He added that in terms of level of preparations by the club for the Champions League, the club have signed about seven experienced players.

"We have signed some experienced players so far, and I know we have signed about seven players, and there are some that we are still negotiating with their clubs in order to secure their release.

"In terms of welfare package, we are among the highest paying clubs in the NPFL. We are not resting on our laurels especially now that we are representing Nigeria in the CAF Champions League."

He also disclosed the identities of some of the newly recruited players to include winger, Amos Gyang (winger), King Osanga (striker) Raphael Ayagwa (midfielder) Okemute Odah (goalkeeper) and defender Chima Akas.

He added that everything has been put in place to ensure that the players and the coaches are in the right frame of mind to do very well in next year's CAF Champions League.

"We know very well that Nigerian clubs have not been doing well in the continental competitions for quite some times now. We are now working round the clock and tirelessly to change the tide now."

Speaking in the same vein, one of the most experienced strikers in the club, Kabiru Umar said that he has a strong conviction that Plateau United would do well in the continent.

The former Kano Pillars point man also said that he was aware of Nigerian club's lacklustre performance during the competition.

He maintained that Plateau United coaches and players are working round the clock to prepare adequately in order to go far this time around and to make the country proud after the disappointment of the nation's representatives in the past.

"I am satisfied with training programmes designed by our coach Kennedy Boboye and his back-room staff.

"The work rate, techniques and physical fitness shown by the players in training is quite commendable," he said