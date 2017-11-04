Nigeria: Five Killed in Renewed Ebonyi/Cross River Communal Crisis

... Five Policemen To Be Sacked For Aiding Escape Of Suspected kidnapper

Five persons have been killed in a renewed boundary crisis between Itim-Amagu in Ikwo local government area of Ebonyi state and Adadama people of Cross River state. Confirming the incident to journalists yesterday, the local government chairman of Ikwo, John Nnabo said the deceased were from Ikwo, noting that the beheaded bodies of the victims have been recovered while three others have been declared missing.

Nnabo noted he was called on Thursday morning by his Vice over the incident, adding that the victims had gone to the area to uproot their cassava and other food crops only to be surrounded by the warlords of Adadama who unleashed mayhem on them.

Nnabo pointed out that the problem has persisted because the Adadama people would always cross the river boundary to the Ebonyi side to humiliate them.

In another development, five policemen have been arrested and are currently undergoing orderly trials for aiding the escape of a murder suspect, Ogonna Alioka aka "Pilot" and other suspects of various offences from the police cell in the state command.

Briefing newsmen, the Commissioner of Police, Titus Lamorde noted that the deceased was kidnapped from her home on January 18, 2017 at Egba Amanye community in Ivo LGA, murdered and buried in a shallow grave at Lopkpanta forest in Abia state.

"After his arrest, Ogonna was helping the police to nab the two other gang members but unfortunately, on the night of October 22, policemen of the state CIID on Cell/Counter duty allowed Ogonna Alioka and three other suspects escape. The policemen on duty that day have all been arrested, detained, defaulted and tried in an orderly room," he said.