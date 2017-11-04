South Africa: Reconfigure the Alliance or We Rebel - Popcru President Zizamele Cebekhulu

If the proposal for a reconfigured alliance is not accepted by the ANC, we are going to rebel, Popcru president Zizamele Cebekhulu said in his address on Saturday.

Cebekhulu said workers will not give presidential hopeful Cyril Ramaphosa a blank cheque but rather, if he succeeds President Jacob Zuma, he should ensure that the ANC led alliance is renewed.

The SACP and Cosatu have been calling for a renewed alliance which will give all parties equal decision-making powers.

For the past three years the two alliance partners have called for an alliance which will collectively monitor the implementation of policy and decide on deployment, which can also call ministers to account.

Cebekhulu was speaking at the Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union's (Popcru) central executive committee conference in Irene, Pretoria.

He said that the police and correctional services have been left on the sidelines in the developments that have occurred in the country.

"We are very angry on the development that is happening. We are saying the ANC is captured, we are saying our Luthuli House is captured," Cebekhulu said.

Source: News24