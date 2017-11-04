South Africa: Drunk Driver Ploughs Into Police Roadblock

A 21-year-old, "highly intoxicated" motorist has been arrested for slamming into a police roadblock and injuring a policeman in Durban, Metro police said on Saturday.

Senior Superintendent Parboo Sewpersad told News24 that the driver who was "under the influence of alcohol" failed to stop at the roadblock and crashed onto a stationery Durban Metro police vehicle at about 22:15 on Friday night.

The roadblock was set on Umgeni Road near Connaught Bridge.

"The police vehicle landed on the opposite side of the road due to the impact of the crash. A policeman who stood at the back of the vehicle got injured. Another motorist got injured during the crash. Both the policeman and the third-party driver were rushed to St Aidan's Hospital," said Sewpersad.

He said the officer had sustained injuries to his leg and arm.

"He was discharged from hospital in the early hours of this morning (Saturday). I doubt that the other driver, who sustained injuries to his head, has been discharged from hospital," he said.

Sewpersad said the driver of the car that drove into the roadblock was arrested after he tested positive for drunk driving.

"He was charged with reckless and negligent driving as well as drunken driving. He was the highest intoxicated driver among 16 drivers who were arrested for drunken driving during the roadblock and taken to Sydenham police station," said Sewpersad.

Rescue Care paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said the policeman was found on the roadside with moderate injuries.

"He was stabilised on the scene by advanced life support paramedics before being taken to a nearby hospital for further care. The force of the collision pushed the police vehicle onto the opposite bound of Umgeni Road," Jamieson said.

Sewpersad said some of the arrested drivers received bail last night and some of them are due to appear in court soon.

He warned that Metro police would intensify their stop and search campaigns around the Durban CBD during the festive season.

