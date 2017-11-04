South Africa: SAP Leonardo Global Centres Support Digital Innovation

Johannesburg — SAP, the software giant, will enable customers and partners to accelerate their digital innovation journey through the global expansion of the SAP Leonardo Centres. The new slate of SAP Leonardo Centres are set to open next year in Berlin,China, Johannesburg, Moscow, Seoul, Singapore, Silicon Valley and Tokyo. This follows the successful opening of the centres earlier this year in Bangalore, New York, Paris and São Leopoldo.

The centres are providing businesses with access to SAP's deep knowledge and leading technology capabilities across 25 industries, applied in a live technology-delivery environment. They also serve as hubs for SAP's broader digital technology ecosystem including universities, startups, tech communities and accelerators.

"SAP Leonardo Centres provide a creative environment for digital inspiration and co-innovation for SAP customers, partners and the broader ecosystem," said Dr Tanja Rueckert, President of Internet of Things (IoT) and Digital Supply Chain at SAP. "Our expanding global network will provide the resources for customers not only to learn about new technologies but also, with SAP's help, to rapidly build solutions and redefine their business for the digital era." SAP Leonardo is SAP's digital innovation system, bringing new technologies and services together to help businesses power their digital transformation. Named after the original "Renaissance Man" - Leonardo da Vinci - SAP Leonardo is built to help companies navigate the new, digital renaissance and become digital businesses. - CAJ News