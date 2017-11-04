Kenya: Third Presidential Poll Unlikely

A British woman who fell off a balcony after a row with her fiancé has been detained at the Nairobi Women… Read more »

Nairobi — ANALYSTS have dismissed the likelihood of a third presidential election this year in Kenya following a disputed outcome last week. Incumbent Uhuru Kenyatta was announced the winner of the rescheduled poll last week with 98 percent of the vote after rival Raila Odinga boycotted demanding the dissolution of the Independent Electoral Boundaries Commission (IEBC). Odinga called for a "national resistance movement" including the formation of a "people's assembly" to bring civil society groups together to"restore democracy". Interestingly, and in contrast to expectations, there was no mention of a legal challenge as yet, Rand Merchant Bank analysts noted. "Instead, the opposition unveiled efforts to force a fresh election within 90 days," analysts Neville Mandimika and Ronak Gopaldas stated. The said establishing Odinga's strategy was difficult given the lack of clarity around how he intended to achieve his stated objectives. "In our view, the approach lacks coherence and we do not expect it to galvanise sufficient momentum to alter the current result." The analysts said furthermore, "election fatigue" meant that widespread public support for a third election is unlikely to gain traction. Kenya, one of East Africa's most influential countries, is emerging from an election whose runup was marked by violence. - CAJ News

