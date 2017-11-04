Eritrea: Boleli Junior School Upgraded

Massawa — The Boleli elementary and junior school in the Bada administrative area has been upgraded to a secondary school in the 2017/18 academic year.

The director of the school, Mr. Osman Ali, indicated that the school enrolment of students has been increasing from time to time and that with upgrading of the school the number of students is expected to increase. M. Osman said that the students have been forced to travel long distance to Gelalo or Tio Boarding School to continue their secondary school education and that has been the main cause for students' school drop outs.

He also called for strong participation and commitment on the part of parents to send their children in general and the female students in particular.

The Boleli high school provides educational service to students from the administrative areas of Boleli, Iremle, Lei, Bada and Adaito.