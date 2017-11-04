3 November 2017

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Boleli Junior School Upgraded

Tagged:

Related Topics

Massawa — The Boleli elementary and junior school in the Bada administrative area has been upgraded to a secondary school in the 2017/18 academic year.

The director of the school, Mr. Osman Ali, indicated that the school enrolment of students has been increasing from time to time and that with upgrading of the school the number of students is expected to increase. M. Osman said that the students have been forced to travel long distance to Gelalo or Tio Boarding School to continue their secondary school education and that has been the main cause for students' school drop outs.

He also called for strong participation and commitment on the part of parents to send their children in general and the female students in particular.

The Boleli high school provides educational service to students from the administrative areas of Boleli, Iremle, Lei, Bada and Adaito.

Eritrea

Mystery Shrouds Rare Protest in Eritrea

This week a very rare protest took place in Eritrea at the Al Diaa Islamic School in Asmara. Cellphone footage suggests… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.