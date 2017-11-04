Asmara — The Eritrean community festival in Jeddah and its environs commenced on 1 November with enthusiasm under the theme "Laying Pillars for Vibrant Development".

Eritrean senior delegation comprising Mr. Alamin Mohammed Seid, Secretary of the PFDJ, and Mr. Woldemicael Abraha, Minister of Local Government are taking part in the annual festival.

Speaking at the occasion, Mr. Mohammed-Omar Mahmud, Eritrean Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, said that the festivals being conducted by Eritrean national in the Diaspora have been forums for preservation of national culture and identity, in addition to venues for the transfer of societal values to the young generation.

Ambassador Mohammed-Omar reiterated that the participation of the Eritrean people in the national development drives and rebuffing the external hostilities against the homeland is encouraging and that the participation and contribution of the youth attests to that effect.

He also called for reinforcing organizational capacity and transfer the values of the EPLF and the Eritrean society to the young generation.

The festival is being highlighted by photo exhibition, sports competitions as well as children's shows and fashion show.