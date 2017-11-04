3 November 2017

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrean Community Festival in Jeddah

Tagged:

Related Topics

Asmara — The Eritrean community festival in Jeddah and its environs commenced on 1 November with enthusiasm under the theme "Laying Pillars for Vibrant Development".

Eritrean senior delegation comprising Mr. Alamin Mohammed Seid, Secretary of the PFDJ, and Mr. Woldemicael Abraha, Minister of Local Government are taking part in the annual festival.

Speaking at the occasion, Mr. Mohammed-Omar Mahmud, Eritrean Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, said that the festivals being conducted by Eritrean national in the Diaspora have been forums for preservation of national culture and identity, in addition to venues for the transfer of societal values to the young generation.

Ambassador Mohammed-Omar reiterated that the participation of the Eritrean people in the national development drives and rebuffing the external hostilities against the homeland is encouraging and that the participation and contribution of the youth attests to that effect.

He also called for reinforcing organizational capacity and transfer the values of the EPLF and the Eritrean society to the young generation.

The festival is being highlighted by photo exhibition, sports competitions as well as children's shows and fashion show.

Eritrea

Mystery Shrouds Rare Protest in Eritrea

This week a very rare protest took place in Eritrea at the Al Diaa Islamic School in Asmara. Cellphone footage suggests… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.