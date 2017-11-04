3 November 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Merchant Arrested in Darfur Market

Tagged:

Related Topics

Deribat — Agents of military intelligence reportedly arrested a trader and member of the Chamber of Commerce at Deribat market in Darfur's East Jebel Marra on Wednesday.

Deribat market merchants told Radio Dabanga that Ibrahim Hamid El Sheikh (55) who is a member of the Chamber of Commerce was arrested at his shop in the market and transferred to Deribat military garrison headquarters.

The merchants allege that the reason for the arrest has something to do with a meeting of the Chamber of Commerce held in Deribat on Tuesday in which Ibrahim participated in the presence of the locality Commissioner and an army official.

Merchants said that at the meeting, Ibrahim held the soldiers of the military garrison responsible for breaking into the shops and stealing at night, while the merchants pay the army fees to protect the market at night.

Another member of the Deribat Chamber of Commerce said they had contacted the Commissioner, denounced Ibrahim's arrest as illegal and demanded his release. He said the Commissioner promised them to follow up on the matter.

Sudan

Sudan to Participate in 23rd COP Conference in Germany

the Sudan is due to participate in the UN Climate Change Conference that will take place in 6-17 November 2017 in Bonn,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.