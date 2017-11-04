Sudan: Merchant Arrested in Darfur Market

Deribat — Agents of military intelligence reportedly arrested a trader and member of the Chamber of Commerce at Deribat market in Darfur's East Jebel Marra on Wednesday.

Deribat market merchants told Radio Dabanga that Ibrahim Hamid El Sheikh (55) who is a member of the Chamber of Commerce was arrested at his shop in the market and transferred to Deribat military garrison headquarters.

The merchants allege that the reason for the arrest has something to do with a meeting of the Chamber of Commerce held in Deribat on Tuesday in which Ibrahim participated in the presence of the locality Commissioner and an army official.

Merchants said that at the meeting, Ibrahim held the soldiers of the military garrison responsible for breaking into the shops and stealing at night, while the merchants pay the army fees to protect the market at night.

Another member of the Deribat Chamber of Commerce said they had contacted the Commissioner, denounced Ibrahim's arrest as illegal and demanded his release. He said the Commissioner promised them to follow up on the matter.