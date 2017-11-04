Sudan: Two Dead, Man's Hand Hacked-Off in Darfur Robberies

Nyala / Kutum / Guldo — A displaced man was killed, and his brother's hand hacked-off on the road between camp El Salam and Kalma camp near Nyala, South Darfur on Tuesday evening. In separate incidents, a man was shot dead in North Darfur, and a woman seriously injured in Central Darfur.

Yagoub Furi, Coordinator of the Darfur Displaced and Refugees Association told Radio Dabanga that on Tuesday evening four gunmen attacked brothers Suleiman and Hassoun Abdallah while they were on their way from camp Kalma to camp El Salam for a visit of some relatives. The gunmen opened fire on Hassoun and killed him instantly.

They then cut-off the hand of Suleiman with a knife, took the amputated hand with them and fled.

He explained that the incident was reported to Beleil police and Suleiman Abdallah was taken to Nyala Hospital.

Kutum locality

Gunmen shot dead Siddig Suleiman, resident of Kassab camp in Kutum locality in North Darfur at noon on Wednesday.

A camp sheikh told Radio Dabanga that gunmen riding camels attacked Siddig Suleiman while he was winnowing grain on his farm at Jumbo area north of the camp. They tried to take his grain and when he refused, they fired two bullets at him which killed him instantly.

Displaced people and residents of Fata Borno of Kutum locality in North Darfur have complained about continued attacks by the militias against the residents and their cattle trespassing the farms by force of arms.

Yesterday displaced persons and residents of Fata Borno told Radio Dabanga that large numbers of militias after being driven out of Kutum by the rapid support forces have moved to Fata Borno and stationed there.

A farmer said that 10 days ago these militias began taking their livestock to graze in the farms by force of arms and assaulting the residents in the market, the camp and the districts of Fata Borno.

The farmer demanded government forces to speed up removal of these militias from the area.

Guldo

A woman named only as Amina was wounded in a shooting at Guldo in Jebel Marra in Central Darfur on Thursday.

One of Amina's relatives told Radio Dabanga that one of the herders shot her while she was trying to drive the camels from her farm.

He said the shooting caused serious wounds to her thigh, abdomen and shoulder and that she was taken in a serious condition to Guldo Hospital.