Cote d'Ivoire: Branch of Women's International Union to Be Open in Ivory Coast and Ghana

Khartoum — The Women's International Union, with cooperation with the International Symposium of Islamic Youth, West Africa Office, have organized two training sessions, on the reports writing, meetings management, and the arrangement of priorities and time management.

The Secretary General of Women's Islamic Union, in a press statement to SUNA, noted to the introduction of lectures on "Inclusiveness between the True Islam Approach, the Application Mechanisms and the Concept of Worship in Islam and the Values of Behavior", presented by Dr. Nadia Abdul Azim, the Assistant Secretary General for Planning and Projects at the International Women's Union.

She added that two branches in Ivory Coast and Ghana will be opened in cooperation with the Organization of the World Islamic Youth Symposium, West Africa Office.